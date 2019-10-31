|
Dorothy I. Mallory, 87, of Elwell, passed into eternal life October 31, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was born June 21, 1932 in Seville Township, to Thomas Harold Carroll and Mary Marie (Willoughby) Carroll. She married G. Horton Mallory September 3, 1955. She is survived by her children Michael and Joseph of Elwell, John and Fran of Alma, Anita (Mark) Sandel of Lansing, and Esther (Gary) Lobsinger of Mt. Pleasant. Her grandchildren are Mallory (Kevin) Mantey, Katherine (Ryan) Stoudt, Zachary and Coty Lobsinger, Colin Mallory, Charles Sandel, and Joseph Mallory. She has 3 great-grandchildren, Grant Mantey, Landon Kenny, and Rory Stoudt and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband G. Horton Mallory, brothers James Carroll and infant brother Lawrence, two sister-in-law’s Ruth Mallory and Bonnie Carroll, and one brother-In-Law Gaylord Mallory. Dorothy enjoyed living and working on the farm, gardening, and raising her family. She was an active member of St. Patrick Irishtown Church and was church organist for 70 years and choir director most of that time. She volunteered for several things at the church over the years including: teaching religion classes, washing altar linens, preparing altar flowers, and maintaining St. Patrick Cemetery records (50+ years). Dorothy served on the Seville Township Library Board and as Seville Township Deputy Clerk, Deputy Treasurer, and Township Treasurer. Dorothy was a 4-H Leader, in the Gratiot County Genealogical Society, and on the Mid-Michigan Library League Board. Dorothy loved to do genealogy and helped write and put together several of the St. Patrick Irishtown history booklets. She was a loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all those who knew her. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Building/Maintenance Fund, c\o St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 168 E. Wright Ave, Shepherd, MI 48883. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am at St. Patrick Irishtown Catholic Church with Fr. Fred Kawka and Fr. Donald McEachin concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at St. Patrick Irishtown Catholic Church, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, with a rosary service to begin at 7:30 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Dorothy’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 1, 2019