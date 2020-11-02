1/1
Dorothy Irene Goward
1938 - 2020
Age 82, of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Facility. Dorothy was born July 23, 1938 in Alma, the daughter of Harvey and Mary (Eichelberger) Allen. She graduated from Shepherd High School. Dorothy married Kenneth Goward on June 30, 1956. She worked as a custodian for Alma Public Schools for over 20 years before retiring. Dorothy enjoyed listening to music, singing, sewing, crocheting, and travelling. She is survived by her children Noble (Patrice) Goward, Kathy (James) Hale, grandchildren Dr. Kenneth (Shelby) Goward, Caleb Goward, Terri Hale, Jacob Hale, step-grandchildren Austin Baadte, Meredith (PJ Knight) Baadte and great granddaughter Madisyn Hale. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters Mary Vinton and Matilda Verstaen. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Interment will be in Salt River Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To view Dorothy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
