|
|
Dorothy (Dottie) Irene Wassenaar (Miller) passed peacefully on December 20th, 2019 at the age of 96. Dottie was born April 16th, 1923 in Findlay, Ohio, to Joseph Alonzo Miller and Sarah Hummon Miller. She spent her early years in Royal Oak, Michigan, until her family moved to Montpelier, Ohio where she graduated from high school in 1941. She moved back to Detroit and graduated from Detroit Business College in 1943. While living in Detroit, she met the love of her life, Frank Wassenaar, and they married on May 24, 1944 in Royal Oak. Dottie worked for Allegheny Ludlam Steel while Frank served in WWII and while he attended dental school in Detroit. They moved to Holland, Michigan where Frank first practiced dentistry and then made their home in Alma in 1951. Dottie was best known for her artistic talent and her generous contributions to the local art community, teaching art part time at Alma Public Schools for several years. Additionally, she created the Alma Art Center, was a founding member of the Alma Art Guild, and most recently was a founder and board member of the Alma Community Art Center. Dottie’s eye for interior design led her to work at the Tartan House in Alma, and her design influence is still seen in many homes and businesses in the area. She loved to teach and inspire others through art, impacting hundreds of local artists over the years. In 2009 Alma College honored Dottie's commitment to the community and lifetime of artistic achievement with a solo exhibition at the Clack Art Center. Her community involvement reached beyond the local art community coming to include the Gratiot Community Hospital (MidMichigan Health) Auxiliary, Alma Women's Club (past president), Keep Alma Beautiful (founder), and PEO. She was an avid fan of the Alma Symphony and Gratiot County Players, rarely missing a production, and was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alma, serving as an elder, deacon, and Sunday School Teacher. Through her Church participation she helped to start the Art of Christmas, an annual craft creation and decorating event. In 2016 she was the recipient of the Alma Order of the Tartan, an award given for her contributions and impact to the Alma Community throughout her lifetime. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a generous, caring, good spirited, and gifted woman who touched countless lives through her dedication to her community. She enjoyed a rich and loving marriage to Frank for nearly sixty seven years, keeping her family a priority throughout her life. Dottie is also predeceased by her parents, brothers Gordon (Vivienne) Miller, Clark (Nelly) Miller, and Kenneth Miller, and granddaughter Anna Frutiger. She is survived by her children Kurt of Charlottesville, Virginia, Sara (Rich Frutiger) of Alma, and Mona (Miles Jr.) Hirson of Alma, grandchildren John Frutiger, Miles Hirson III, Kia Wassenaar, and Reid Hirson, sisters in law Trudy Wassenaar, Inez Pigg, and Marilyn Miller, and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a memorial service for Spring 2020. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Alma Community Art Center and First Presbyterian Church of Alma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Dottie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019