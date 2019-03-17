Dorothy Jean (Merrill) Everts, our gem of a wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held to honor her life Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Patti Hicks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. Dorothy was born June 23, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Violet (Bruce) Merrill. She married ElJay Everts on November 14, 1950, and the two grew their family to include three children. For over 20 years, ElJay and Dorothy lived in places all over the world while ElJay proudly served his country. During those years, Dorothy made many life-long friends. Once back to her hometown of Blanchard, she became the librarian, bringing the library back for her community to enjoy. A Detroit Tigers fanto her core, Dorothy had season tickets to watch them in Lakeland, FL, while there for the winters. Loving, fair, and accepting were all words used to describe Dorothy. She loved to craft, knit, camp, and play euchre. She was also a proud Warriors wrestling fan, always at matches to cheer on her grandson, Cole. Dorothy was a second mother to many, and “Aunt Dort” to many more. Her kind and thoughtful ways will be deeply missed by her husband of 68 years, ElJay; children, Michael (Gloria) Everts, David (Joy) Everts, and Cindy Thielen;grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, Anita, Nick, Sara, Abby, and Cole; sisters-in-law, Mary Beebe and Lois Merrill; 14 great-grandchildren, and two more on the way. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andy, Richard, and Bruce; brother-in-law, Mel; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Mary Jane; niece, Brenda, and son-in-law, John. Those desiring may direct memorial donations to Heartland Hospice, or to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Friends may share a memory with the family online at: Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary