Dorothy Lucille Schultz-Bailey, age 90 went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born the daughter of Delbert and Ruth (Baker) Wilson on February 24, 1929 in Lake Station. She was married to Elmer Schultz on March 2, 1945 with him predeceasing her on April 1, 1984. Together they raised four children who survive her; Harriet (Jim) Ward and Betty (Ervin) Ward both of St. Louis, Robert (Roxanne) Schultz and Floyd (Ruth) Schultz both of Mt. Pleasant. Later Dorothy was married to Willie Bailey who also predeceased her. She was very musically talented having learned to play the accordion, as well as the piano and organ, which she played at her church, the First Baptist Church of Clare. Dorothy was a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 1071 in Coleman; while also being a member of the Blue Star Mothers in Coleman. Besides her children, Dorothy is survived by her brother Duane Wilson; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 4 siblings. In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place with no services being planned at this time. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 29, 2019