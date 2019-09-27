Home

Dorothy M. Giles Hromadka

Dorothy M. Giles Hromadka passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at Naples Community Hospital. She was born August 1, 1922 in Middleton, MI to Wilbur and Emma (Vroman) Wineland. She was raised on the family farm until she married Jim Giles in 1941 and moved to Alma, MI, where they raised their family. They owned Giles Tire Service until they retired and moved to Naples, Florida in 1968. Dorothy found a love of painting and was an award-winning artist. After Jim passed away she really immersed herself in her art. In 1991, she married Gene Hromadka and they spent their time between Naples and Ocean City, MD. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dorinda (Charlie) Abner of Naples and Wildwood, FL., her son Tom (Diane) Giles of Naples and Alma, MI., granddaughters Dorene (Bryant) Matheis, Dawn (Doug) Kelley, Darcia (Matt) Schmucker, and Dana (Cody) Meyer, great grandchildren, Stephen (Kelsey) and Jeffrey Matheis, Rachel and Jarrett Kelley, Nicholas and Brendan Schmucker, Maxwell and Emerson Meyer and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Jim, her second husband, Gene, her sisters, Thelma Wineland, Velma Coryell, Neva Wineland, Doris Helfer, Margaret Marcy, Arlene Shinabarger, and brother Lyle Ray Wineland. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Plymouth Church of Christ 9301 Sheldon Rd Plymouth, MI 48170 or Calvert Park Community Church of God 2341 N. Genesee Burton, MI 48509 Pastor Aryln Willett. For online condolences visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 28, 2019
