Holcomb, Dorothy M.; age 85; of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Edmore; passed on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Woodland Hospice House with family by her side. Services for Dorothy will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. There will be visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service. Dorothy was born August 1, 1933 the daughter to Ralph and Ethel (Wilson) Peacock in Fremont Township, Isabella County. She attended Davis and Vestaburg schools. After graduation she went to Elkhart University graduating in 1953 as a laboratory technologist. In 1957 she married Howard J. Holcomb at the family farm near Winn where they had 5 children. While living in the Pontiac area Dorothy was active in the Clinton Valley Boy Scouts and Campfire Girls. In Edmore, she volunteered at the Senior Center in the Curtis Building. She was also active in the Edmore Church of God to which she was a member. Dorothy is survived by her children Francis (Kevin) Mead of Shepherd, Ralph C. Holcomb of Shepherd, Michael J. (Gina) Holcomb of Vestaburg, Howard W. (Jan) Holcomb of Temple City, CA, and her “number 4” son Daryl (Linda) Good of Hudsonville; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister-in-law Dorothy Ruggles of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her father Ralph (1981), husband Howard (2002), brother Alvin (2002), mother Ethel (2003), grandson Timothy M. Holcomb (2007), sister Betty (2012), and daughter Rebecca Gay Holcomb (2013). In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Special Olympics in Dorothy’s and J.D.’s name.
Published in Morning Sun on June 25, 2019