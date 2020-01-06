|
|
age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Funeral Mass for Dorothy will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation or the . Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Dorothy was born on August 12, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of James and Ethel (Riegle) Connors. Dorothy worked as a beautician for 47 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, being outdoors, especially going up to Black Lake, and loved spending time with children. Dorothy is survived by 11 nieces and nephews; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Bower; brothers, James, Frank, Tom, Lloyd, Leon, and Eugene Connors; 3 nephews; and 1 niece. You may view Dorothy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020