Age 101, of Elwell, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, peacefully in her home of 73 years. She was born on June 15, 1918, in Alma, the daughter of Archibald and Alma (Crist) Rodgers. She was a graduate of Alma High School and attended two years of Business College. She married Gordon Grant on September 28, 1941 at her parent’s home in Alma. Dorothy was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for many years, serving on the Mitten Bay Girl Scout Council. She was an active member of the Alma Child Study Club and a member of the Alma United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, needlework, chair caning and oil painting. She was a clerk at the Elwell Post Office and served as Postmaster there for 20 years. She and her husband, Gordon, were avid golfers, belonging to the Ithaca Country Club. They even traveled with friends to Scotland where they played the St. Andrews Golf Course. She was the most loving person you could ever know. She attended as many sporting and other events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as she could, even in her late 90s. She is survived by her three children, Rodger (Pat) Grant of Elwell, Pam (John) Fuller Eisenberger of Elwell and Nancy (Brent) Wilson of Carson City; eight grandchildren and spouses, twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Grant; a brother and sister-in-law Charles and Helen Rodgers; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Steve and Betty Brown; son-in-law Frank Fuller and a nephew Fred Brown. A memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Alma United Methodist Church with Pastor Debbie Thomas officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Alma United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Dorothy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019