1/1
Dorothy P. Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy P. Hutchinson, age 99 of Shepherd passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Coleman Fields Assisted Living. Dorothy was born December 17, 1920 the daughter to Howard and Florence (VanGundy) Myers. She wintered in Florida for over 40 years. Dorothy married Ted Hutchinson December 18, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant and he preceded her in death May 13, 2000. She was a former member of the Rebbecas in Shepherd and attended the Shepherd United Methodist Church. Her and her husband Ted farmed on their farm south of Shepherd for nearly 60 years. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Carol (Jerry) Jones of Coleman; 2 grandchildren Cindy (Jeremy) Esch of Bay City and Jeremy (Trista) Jones of Prosper, TX; 5 great grandchildren Nolan, Hannah, Kinsley, Kody, and Kade; 2 great great grandchildren Marshall and Braylon; brother Kenneth (Iva) Myers of Mt. Pleasant; and sister Arlice Bellingar of Clare. Dorothy is preceded by her husband; son Richard; and 3 brothers Albert, Robert, and John. Services for Dorothy will be Friday, September 18 at Berry Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Bill Chu officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved