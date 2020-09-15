Dorothy P. Hutchinson, age 99 of Shepherd passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Coleman Fields Assisted Living. Dorothy was born December 17, 1920 the daughter to Howard and Florence (VanGundy) Myers. She wintered in Florida for over 40 years. Dorothy married Ted Hutchinson December 18, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant and he preceded her in death May 13, 2000. She was a former member of the Rebbecas in Shepherd and attended the Shepherd United Methodist Church. Her and her husband Ted farmed on their farm south of Shepherd for nearly 60 years. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Carol (Jerry) Jones of Coleman; 2 grandchildren Cindy (Jeremy) Esch of Bay City and Jeremy (Trista) Jones of Prosper, TX; 5 great grandchildren Nolan, Hannah, Kinsley, Kody, and Kade; 2 great great grandchildren Marshall and Braylon; brother Kenneth (Iva) Myers of Mt. Pleasant; and sister Arlice Bellingar of Clare. Dorothy is preceded by her husband; son Richard; and 3 brothers Albert, Robert, and John. Services for Dorothy will be Friday, September 18 at Berry Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Bill Chu officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.



