Dorothy Rose Wilson Sponseller, 102, of Shepherd, MI passed on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center in Texas. Dorothy was born June 27, 1917 in Isabella County to Robert and Pearl (Gates) Wilson. She married Floyd Sponseller November 20, 1937 in Isabella County. After graduation from Mt. Pleasant High School she worked for the Murray Company as a book keeper. Dorothy and her husband, Floyd, owned and operated the Crawford Store and Welding in the 1940’s and 1950’s. She worked at the Isabella County Clerk’s office for several years. She also worked in the office at the State Home and Training School before working for the state of Michigan Department of Natural Resources office where she retired in 1978. Dorothy was a member of the Shepherd United Methodist Church, SERA, and Lincoln Township Extension Club. She was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. Dorothy is survived by two daughters Charlotte (Garry) Grady of Derby Lake, MI and Jeanette (Donald) McCall of Fort Myers Beach, FL; four grandchildren Kerry (Joel) Lake, James (Brandy) Grady, Anthony Wedge, and Brian (Cindy) Wedge; four great grandsons Noah and Mason Grady, and Braden and Casey Wedge; her beloved sister-in-law Dorothy (Pat) Burch of Coleman; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Cecil Wilson. Dorothy was a loving, hardworking and kind woman and a great role model. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a very interesting life and will be truly missed by all she has touched. Services for Dorothy will be Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd United Methodist Church with Pastor Janet Larner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Dorothy’s behalf to the Shepherd United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 22, 2020