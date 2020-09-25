1/
Douglas Dale Shephard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020, with his family by his side. Doug was born January 8th, 1934 in Mt. Pleasant, MI the son of Clifton Dale Shephard and Belle (Prout) Shephard. Doug married Jeanette Shephard. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Doug is survived by his sons Steven Crawley Sr. of Mt. Pleasant and William (Sue) Sandel of Midland; and Daughter Sarah Eiler of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his Wife Jeanette Shephard of 43 years; Daughter Judie Crawley and great-granddaughter Samantha Evans. A memorial service will be held for Doug and Jeanette on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Lighthouse Christian Church on Drummond Island. You may view Doug’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved