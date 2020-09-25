age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, September 24th, 2020, with his family by his side. Doug was born January 8th, 1934 in Mt. Pleasant, MI the son of Clifton Dale Shephard and Belle (Prout) Shephard. Doug married Jeanette Shephard. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Doug is survived by his sons Steven Crawley Sr. of Mt. Pleasant and William (Sue) Sandel of Midland; and Daughter Sarah Eiler of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his Wife Jeanette Shephard of 43 years; Daughter Judie Crawley and great-granddaughter Samantha Evans. A memorial service will be held for Doug and Jeanette on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Lighthouse Christian Church on Drummond Island. You may view Doug’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com