Douglas E. Sharrar
Douglas E. Sharrar; age 84 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Doug was born November 14, 1935 the son of Jack and Hildagard (Nartker) Sharrar. He married Diane Bookey on September 13, 1958 as they were married 62 years. He served honorably in the Marines. Doug loved to hunt, especially when he could run his dogs. He retired from CMU in 1997. Doug is survived by his wife Diane; 3 sons Dan Sharrar of Nebraska, Dennis (Jo Ann) Sharrar of Shepherd, and Devin Sharrar of Shepherd; 5 grandchildren Bailey, Andrew, Doug “LD,” Eli, and Ean Sharrar; 3 great grandchildren Payton, Ava, and Carson; and several nephews. Doug is preceded by both his parents and brother Dave Sharrar. Per Doug’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family graveside service. Memorials can be made on behalf of Doug to Caring Hands Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
