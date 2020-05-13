DOUGLAS ELMER REEVES
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Elmer Reeves of Grand Ledge formerly of Haslett passed away May 8, 2020 in Lansing. Doug was born August 16, 1951 in Alma, Michigan to the late Kenneth and Louise (Domke) Reeves. He graduated from St. Louis High School Class of 1969 and managed several body shops in Michigan and North Carolina. Doug resided in North Carolina with his wife Cindi for many years before moving back to Michigan this last year to be closer to family and longtime friends. Doug was the life of the party and a “car” guy who loved to watch NASCAR on Sundays. He had an infectious, charming personality that would light up any room that he walked into. Doug lived life to the very fullest and would do whatever he could for those closest to him. Most of all Doug looked forward to spending time with his animals, friends, and family, especially his grandkids. He is survived by children, Jarrod (Andrea), Jami (Joe) Steimle, Josh (Erin) and Jon (Elizabeth) Moses; grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Reeves, Peyton and Jayden Steimle, Wesson, Raegan and Elisabeth Reeves, Charleigh Moses; siblings, Ken Reeves and Diana (Scott) Cole. Doug was preceded in death by his wife Cindi, and sister, Deb Nesen. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge (517-627-2531). Share your memories and condolences online at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved