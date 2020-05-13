Douglas Elmer Reeves of Grand Ledge formerly of Haslett passed away May 8, 2020 in Lansing. Doug was born August 16, 1951 in Alma, Michigan to the late Kenneth and Louise (Domke) Reeves. He graduated from St. Louis High School Class of 1969 and managed several body shops in Michigan and North Carolina. Doug resided in North Carolina with his wife Cindi for many years before moving back to Michigan this last year to be closer to family and longtime friends. Doug was the life of the party and a “car” guy who loved to watch NASCAR on Sundays. He had an infectious, charming personality that would light up any room that he walked into. Doug lived life to the very fullest and would do whatever he could for those closest to him. Most of all Doug looked forward to spending time with his animals, friends, and family, especially his grandkids. He is survived by children, Jarrod (Andrea), Jami (Joe) Steimle, Josh (Erin) and Jon (Elizabeth) Moses; grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Reeves, Peyton and Jayden Steimle, Wesson, Raegan and Elisabeth Reeves, Charleigh Moses; siblings, Ken Reeves and Diana (Scott) Cole. Doug was preceded in death by his wife Cindi, and sister, Deb Nesen. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge (517-627-2531). Share your memories and condolences online at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store