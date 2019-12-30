|
Douglas D. Tickle, age 80 of Clare, passed away while surrounded by family on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Doug was born the son of Loren and June (Snow) Tickle on August 27, 1939 at their family home in Coral, MI. Doug graduated from Alma High School in 1957, and immediately after he proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy, some of which were aboard the USS Hopewell out of San Diego, CA. After completing his military career, Doug settled back in the Clare area where he met his wife Patsy Streator. On March 10, 1962 Doug and Patsy were united in marriage at the Methodist Church of Clare, and the couple has enjoyed 58 wonderful years since. During his working years, Doug spent time briefly at the Alma Hardware, as a Singer sewing machine repairman, and as a Kerby salesman, but the large majority of his work career was spent as a proud 34-year employee for Consumers Power Company and union steward for his Local Union 129 until his retirement in 1998. Doug was an avid fisherman and hunter and always the first to hook a fish, but those that knew him well knew that he was happiest when he could watch his grandchildren hook fish of their own. Doug is survived by his wife Patsy Tickle of Clare, and his three children Rick (Valorie) Tickle of Midland, Kimberly (Kirk) Yats of Clare, and Penny (Matthew Loos) Tickle also of Clare. Other survivors include his grandchildren Matthew (Rachael) Timmins, Jerico (Hailey Martens) Tickle, Jairus (Danielle Brewer) Timmins, Sarah (Scott Pohler) Timmins, Logan (Kelsey) Tickle, Jordan Humm, Justin Tickle, and Grace Knaack, his great-grandchildren Jarica Tickle, Jackson Timmins, and Kai Tickle, and one precious great-grandchild arriving in May. Doug is also survived by his brother Craig (Judy) Tickle and many other close family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Loren and June Tickle and his brother Clayton Tickle. A funeral service in honor of Doug will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Clare United Methodist Church. Friends may visit the family at the church and Thursday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Burial with military honors will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery of Clare. Memorial contributions in honor of Doug may be directed towards the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation. For those unable to attend, on-line condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019