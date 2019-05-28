|
|
Age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home under the care of McLaren Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of Service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Duane was born June 22, 1932, in Coldwater Township, the son of Edwin and Othea (Sperry) Chapman. He served in the United States Army. He attended Michigan State University and then Central Michigan University, receiving both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. Duane was employed by the State of Michigan as the assistant director at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center, retiring in 1984. On April 26, 1952, Duane married Frances Kennedy in Rosebush, Michigan. Duane was a member of the Weidman Eagles Club and Weidman American Legion, and a former member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing and golfing at Chappy’s Resort. Duane is survived by his children Rhonda Horton, Dave (Janet) Chapman, and Kimberly (Al) Morado, all of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Dean Earl Chapman of Farwell; sisters Ruth (Delton) Maxon of Edmore and Rolene Thomas of Farwell; and the mother of his children, Frances Chapman of Mt. Pleasant. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Chapman. You may view Duane’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019