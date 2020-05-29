Duane K. Webster, age 92 of Carson City, Michigan was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020. Duane was born in Dearborn, Michigan to Millard and Winnifred Webster on February 14, 1928. He grew up in the Dearborn area and at age 17, joined the U.S. Coast Guard, proudly serving his country aboard the USS Leonard Wood and the USS Chiwaukem. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at a variety of jobs before joining the Dearborn Police Force. He met and married his first wife, Miriam, who predeceases him. In the mid-1950s, he left the Dearborn Police Force, and moved his family to Carson City to become its first-ever Chief of Police. During much of his time as a police officer, he also drove bus for the Carson City school system. After serving the Carson City community for many years, he accepted a position as a Correction Officer at the Michigan Training Unit in Ionia until his retirement on January 1, 1990. Duane was an avid sportsman, marksman and conservationist who enjoyed organic gardening, fishing and hunting throughout his life. He competed in numerous shooting competitions, initiated the Hunters Safety program in Carson City and administered the shooting program at the MTU. Following his retirement from the state, he was a beloved teacher at his church school. He loved to garden, make homemade beer and wine, and in later years took up archery and primitive atlatl darts (spears). He took great delight in teaching the young men in his family and church hunter safety, how to use a bow and arrow and throw the darts. He especially loved children and could always be counted on for a silly story or joke. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Duane is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Charlene Webster of Carson City; his children Michele Webster of Helena, MT, Becky Davidson of Cadillac, MI; Eric Webster of Middleville, MI; Kim Chapman and Rhonda (Roger) Wilson of Carson City, MI. Also surviving him are his brother Bernard Webster, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and countless other children and young adults in the community who lovingly knew him as “Grandpa Duane.” Duane was preceded in death by his parents “Mac” and Winnie Webster, his first wife, Miriam, daughter Giget, brother Clayton Dale (Red) and sister Beverly. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Executive Orders currently in place by the Governor, private family only services were held. Duane was laid to rest in the Bloomer Township Cemetery.Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Duane’s name are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan or a charity of their choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Simpson Funeral Homes in Sheridan. For those wanting to leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Duane, please go to:
Published in Morning Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.