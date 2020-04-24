|
|
December 26, 1925 - April 21, 2020 Duane Leonard Smalley Age 94, of Alma, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Warwick Living Center in Alma. Duane was born December 26, 1925 in Isabella County near Shepherd. He was the son of Glenn and Bertha (Thorpe) Smalley. Duane married Esther Hole on June 14, 1947 Esther passed on December 26, 2000. He married Bobbie Myers on Feb. 14, 2008 and she passed on July 15, 2018. He worked as a driver for Alma Products and after retiring continued to drive truck for O’Boyle Trucking and cars for Packers in Alma. Duane was always hard working. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his brother Harold. He was a member of the Odd Fellows. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Smalley, son JD Smalley, brother Clarence (Theo) Smalley, sisters Anna Belle (Ray) Recker, Mary Alice (Dale) Todd, many nieces and nephews and four step-children. Duane was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Bertha (Thorpe) Smalley, wives Esther and Bobbie and siblings Milan Smalley, Dale Smalley, Earl Smalley, John Smalley, Harold Smalley and Dona Mae Jaksa. A cremation has taken place and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. No services have been planned.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2020