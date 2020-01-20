|
Duane Lester Nofzinger age 70 of Six Lakes passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1949 in Portland OR. Duane and his family moved to Michigan in 1953. He graduated from Mason High School in 1968. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably discharged in 1972. Duane loved to joke around and make others laugh. He also was one to help the less fortunate and always rooted for the underdog. Duane's true passion was working on and building motors. He was fortunate enough to retire from a job he loved at Valley Performance in Ionia. Duane will be missed by his mother, Vera Nofzinger of Six Lakes, brother Larry (Kathy) Nofzinger of Grayling, Sisters, Sharyl (Leonard) Jacobs of Queen Creek AZ, Linda (Gary) Ferris of Lansing, Daughter Kristin Woods, Granddaughters Shannon and Britnay, Special friends Dick and Amy Baker, and his faithful companion, his cat Tommy. He was preceded in death by his father Lester Nofzinger. In keeping with Duane's wishes there will be NO FUNERAL service. There will be a celebration of Life on June 6, 2020, at his favorite fishing hole Little Penny Lake. We would like to thank the team at DaVita in Alma for their kind and thoughtful care of Duane. Please consider memorial contributions to the Montcalm County Commission on Aging, PO Box 212, Stanton MI 48888 as they were a great help to him.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 21, 2020