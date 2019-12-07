|
Duane Robert Sherwood, age 78, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wheeler, MI, at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with Pastor Michael Podeszwa officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and also on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes St. Louis, MI. Duane was born October 14, 1941 to Lyle and Alice (Greening) Sherwood, the youngest brother to: Yvonne, Calvin, Larry, Carol, and Arland. Duane spent his childhood as a farm boy and early on developed a love of hunting and fishing. A 1959 graduate of St. Louis High School, Duane lived nearly his entire life in Bethany Township. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Ann Crumbaugh on July 30, 1961 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wheeler, where they have been active members for decades. Together they raised a large family whose members are: Sally and Charlie Stimson of Riverdale, MI; Melissa and Ray Myers of Wheeler, MI; Dan and Tamra Sherwood of St. Louis, MI; Eric and Tiffany Sherwood of Frankenmuth, MI; and Joe and Audra Sherwood of St. Louis, MI. Duane and Janet's family has expanded from 5 children to a family of 30 - including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Duane was a man of many interests, but attending his grandkid's activities and hunting with family were among his favorite things to do, along with wood working, enjoying the cottage on Wixom Lake, and spending time with his wife of 58 years. Duane was a dedicated attendee with his coffee crew. Duane is survived by Janet; his children and grandchildren: Elizabeth and Art Stone, Jennifer Stimson and Levi Morrow, Kate and Chad Harkness, Matt Myers and Jessica Laethem, Jacob Sherwood, John Sherwood, Jessica and Brock Moulton, Lane Sherwood, Lauren Sherwood, Charlie Ann Sherwood and Bradlie Marie Sherwood, and great- grandchildren: AJ Stone, Blake Morrow, Jackson and Roman Harkness. Also surviving are his sister Yvonne Brow, his brother Arland and Brenda Sherwood, and sister-in-law Linda Crumbaugh and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Fair for Youth or to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 8, 2019