|
|
Emery, Duane Thomas, age 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A memorial luncheon will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel’s Reflections Reception Center with Benjamen Evers officiating. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to HATS, 1105 S. Isabella Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral chapel. Duane was born December 12, 1931, in Elwell, the son of Clyde and Anna (Walton) Emery. He retired from Dow Chemical after 33 years of service. Duane was a past member of the Mt. Pleasant Eagles and Black Creek Conservation Club. He loved his lawnmowers and taking care of his yard. Duane also enjoyed driving truck, plowing snow, and spending time with his family and grandkids. Duane is survived by his wife Kathleen (Thompson) Emery; daughters Charlotte (Louis “Red”) McNeal of Mt. Pleasant, Christine Lowery (Paul Davenport) of Alma; son-in-law Willis “Skip” Smith of Mt. Pleasant; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Duane’s family would like to extend their thanks to Duane’s grandson Donald (Nikki) Lowery and great-grandson Donnie for opening their home and caring for Grandpa for the past two years. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Cheryl Smith and Charlene Kappler; infant daughter Diane Emery; sisters Mildred Duffy, Thelma Emery, Murial Aileen Emery, Wilma Johnson, Janet Bower; brother Bucky Emery; and infant brother Lyle Emery. You may view Duane’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 19, 2019