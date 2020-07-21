1/
Dudley Leo Hoyt
1940 - 2020
Dudley Leo Hoyt, age 80, of Weidman passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Medilodge of Mt Pleasant. Dudley was born on July 14, 1940 to Bruce E and Mary E (Bowen) Hoyt in Lincoln Township of Isabella County, MI. He worked for Hubscher & Sons of Mt. Pleasant as a heavy equipment operator for 53 years, retiring in 2002. Dudley enjoyed doing woodworking, hunting, fishing and traveling to the Upper Peninsula; he especially loved spending time with family. He attended the Church of the Nazarene in Weidman. Dudley is survived by his children, Cindy (Don) Starr of Barryton, Shelly (Gary) Welnitz of Brimley, Deanne (Kevin) Lautner of Traverse City; 9 grandchildren; Jarrod, Sarah, Noelle, Nolan, Nicholas, Corey, Jake, Travis and Kyle; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirlee Ann Kendell, Larry (Marvel) Hoyt, Roy (Gerry Lou) Hoyt, Rodney (Donna) Hoyt and Ricky Hoyt; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Dudley was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Per Dudley’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home, Weidman 989-644-5000.

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maier Family Funeral Home
5483 W. Weidman Road
Weidman, MI 48893
989-644-5000
