E. Russell “Russ” Bruce, 78, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, entered into Eternal Rest on September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home. Russ was born on January 1, 1942, in Mt Pleasant, Michigan, to Gail D. and Elizabeth “Betty” Bruce. He graduated from Mt Pleasant High School and pursued higher education through Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University, with an emphasis on History. On July 8, 1972, he married Sandra Bennett, in Sodus, Michigan. During their 48 years of marriage, they traveled extensively and shared wonderful experiences. Russ spent most of his working life as a Medical Administrator at Southwestern Medical Clinic. He was an avid collector of movies, records, and baseball cards. He was also an avid reader of History and Philosophy, and was especially proud of his Scottish heritage. He spent many years in his retirement working on his family’s Genealogy. He loved Rock and Roll music, especially Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, and the Beatles, and loved all other types of music. Russ also loved Baseball and Football; he was an avid Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. Most of all, Russ loved and cherished his family. Russ is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister, Vivian (Darius) Conger of Spencer, NY; his sons, Robert (Kathy) of Berrien Springs, Michael (Fallon) of Chicago, and Devonta of Boise, Idaho; grandsons, Tre and Russell, and granddaughter, Farrah. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Betty Bruce of Mt Pleasant, Michigan, as well as his beloved Father in Law and Mother in Law, Archie and Hazel Bennett. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Mt Pleasant, Michigan, in a private ceremony. Russ was devoted to helping the less fortunate; he was known for helping the homeless during his and Sandra’s years living in Chicago. In that same spirit, the family would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, that Russ’s memory is honored by donating to either Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Great Lakes Chapter (alz.org
), or Musicians in Solidarity (musiciansinsolidarty.org
)