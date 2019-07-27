|
Earl Fredrick Wickman, age 96, lifelong resident of Alma, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. He was born March 19, 1923 in Alma the son of Carl “Charlie” and Leah (Pratt) Wickman. He was a 1940 graduate of Alma High School and proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during WWII. He was the longest serving member of the Alma VFW and until just this year participated in the Memorial Day Parade in Alma. Earl was an avid outdoorsman, hiking many stretches of the Appalachian Trail and spending many hours in the woods hunting. He enjoyed traveling and stamp collecting. Earl also won many gold medals in the Senior Olympics in Archery and Track. He mentored many young people as the coach of the Alma Junior Rifle Team. He was always fascinated by history and penned a book entitled, “Heroes and Characters in Alma’s History,” which is soon to be published. Earl is survived by five children, Nancy Wickman of Flushing, Brian (Rita) Wickman of Port Huron, Laurie Wickman of Lansing, Jack Wickman of Alma and Julie Wickman of Grandville; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Carl Wickman, and a sister, Dorothy Wickman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Gratiot County Historical Society. To view Earl’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 28, 2019