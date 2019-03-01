Age 81, of Crystal, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Alma. Earl was born January 19, 1938 in Vestaburg, the son of Earl M. and Florence L. (Tipton) Avery. He married Carol Miles on October 2, 1957 in Riverdale. Earl was a member of Frost Seventh Day Adventist Church. He worked for many years for Lobdell-Emery before retiring. Earl was a hard working jack-of-all-trades; as a farmer, roofer and many other jobs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Jeffrey (Tina), Gary (Jessica), Donald (Susan), David (Mary), Rodney (Wendie), 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Also siblings Leon (Gladys) Avery, Sherman Avery, Joel (Susan) Avery, Minnie Tiernan, Orlie (friend Teresa) Avery and many nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Florence Pendell. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1 pm at the Frost Seventh Day Adventist Church, 977 Neff Rd., Stanton, MI 48888. Interment will be held at McBride Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 7 pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Crystal and Monday from 12 pm until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Frost Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Frost Seventh Day Adventist Food Pantry. To view Earl’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary