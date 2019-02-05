Oplinger, Earl Kenneth, age 93 of Weidman, passed away February 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held Friday, February 8th, at the Sherman Township Hall from 4 PM to 7 PM. Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Grace Hospice-Bay City. Earl was born November 24, 1925, the son of Sterling and Violet (Abell) Oplinger. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean McDonald, on November 24, 1950, and together the two grew their family to include two sons. Sadly, Barbara preceded Earl in death in 2017. A farmer all his life, Earl had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, and coon hunting, as well as time spent with family at his house in Canada. His great sense of humor and teasing will be greatly missed by his sons, Kenneth (Vicki) Oplinger and Edward (Sandy) Oplinger; one sister, Doris (Denny) Tiani; sisters-in-law, Eileen Rau and Kay McDonald; grandchildren, Ashleigh Higgins, Trevor (Kristin) Oplinger, Emily (Dustin) Battle, and Kacy (Jay) Brown; eight gret-grandchildren, Ahren, Kaelyn, Ellery, Layne, Gabby, Jordan, Gracelynn, Jaydence, Jayvian, and Owen, and many nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Barbara; brothers-in-law, Steve Rau, Eddie McDonald, and Rodney Rice, and sisters-in-law, Marguerite Rice. Friends may share a memory with the family at the visitation or online at Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary