Koch, Earl Louis, age 86, of Weidman passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids. The family will receive friends during a public visitation on Thursday, May 14, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church-Coldwater Road. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Due to the ongoing "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order for all Michigan residents, a private family Service for Earl will be held at Zion Lutheran Church-Coldwater Road with Rev. Rick Tuttle officiating. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Earl's Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Interment will follow the service in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Earl was born June 10, 1933, in Ann Arbor, the son of Raymond and Bernice (Schrader) Koch. He married Mary Hicks on October 3, 1964, in Ann Arbor. Earl worked from 1977-1992 as a juvenile probation officer for Isabella County. He also served from 1972-1977 as Chief of Police for the Village of Shepherd. He was a volunteer firefighter. Earl farmed his entire life and liked to drive his tractor, especially across the Mackinac Bridge. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church–Coldwater Road. He also belonged to the Greasey Fingers 2 Cylinder Club in Big Rapids. For over 33 years Earl played Santa Claus in the Village of Weidman. He enjoyed woodworking and farming. Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Koch of Weidman; children John (Marian) Koch of Weidman and Ron (Gloria) Koch of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Jeff Zienkiewicz, Tyler (Breanna) Zienkiewicz, Betsy (Ryan) Martin, Travis (Sara) Quist, Sarah (Paul) Robinson, and Kenda (Daren) Gernaat; great-grandchildren Jax, Calvin, Jacob, Emilee, Nicholas, Ethan, Levi, Olivia, Conner, Marissa, Lyla, Holly, Austin, Kaylie, Leslie, Lane; and special family Jamie and Connie Smith and their children Emma and Carlie. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and great-grandson Colton. You may view Earl's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2020.