age 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Green Acres under the care of Heartland Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service. Earl was born on January 22, 1930, in Bay City, the son of Theodore and Lydia (Betzold) Nitschke. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Laura Lou Debats on August 7, 1954. Earl received his Doctor of Education from Penn State University in 1963 and was a professor in the Art Department at Central Michigan University for 35 years. He was passionate about wood engraving, playing chess, and studying the life and works of Friedrich W. Nietzche. Earl is survived by his two sons Kurt R. (Deborah) Nitschke of Midland and Karl D. (Sandy) Nitschke of Mt. Pleasant; 3 grandchildren Darlene Tueck of Coleman, Kurt R. (Cheryl) Nitschke of Lombard, IL, and Sara Nitschke of Shepherd; and great-grandson, Kurt Robert Nitschke, III. Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Laura Nitschke; parents; sister, Lucille Revard; and brother, Floyd Nitschke. You may view Earl’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.