1/1
Earl Robert Nitschke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Green Acres under the care of Heartland Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service. Earl was born on January 22, 1930, in Bay City, the son of Theodore and Lydia (Betzold) Nitschke. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Laura Lou Debats on August 7, 1954. Earl received his Doctor of Education from Penn State University in 1963 and was a professor in the Art Department at Central Michigan University for 35 years. He was passionate about wood engraving, playing chess, and studying the life and works of Friedrich W. Nietzche. Earl is survived by his two sons Kurt R. (Deborah) Nitschke of Midland and Karl D. (Sandy) Nitschke of Mt. Pleasant; 3 grandchildren Darlene Tueck of Coleman, Kurt R. (Cheryl) Nitschke of Lombard, IL, and Sara Nitschke of Shepherd; and great-grandson, Kurt Robert Nitschke, III. Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Laura Nitschke; parents; sister, Lucille Revard; and brother, Floyd Nitschke. You may view Earl’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved