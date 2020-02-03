|
|
Eddie Crain, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday. February 1, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in McCracken County, Kentucky, the youngest son of eleven children to the late Dean and Mary (Booker) Crain. He married Kay Cummer on December 8, 1956, at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Albion, Indiana. Eddie ran and co-owned Michigan Wireline for 30 plus years. He was very active with his grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed yardwork, bowling and golf. Also, watching sports on TV with family and Friday night dinners with a visit to the Casino. Eddie is survived by his three children, Vicki (Thomas) Hunt of Sacramento, CA, Kevin (Janice) Crain of Mt. Pleasant, and Dean Crain of Lake Isabella; nine grandchildren, Devin and Patrick Hunt, Brandon (Karen) Crain, Ryan (Liv) Crain and Corbin Crain, Kyle and Brittany VanDenbrooks, and Justinn and Jordenn Panella; great granddaughter, Paisley Kay Crain; Sisters, Dorothy Stevens and Rebecca Crain. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Gary; wife, Kay Crain in 2012; Seven brothers and sisters. A funeral for Eddie will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Wally Hofstetter officiating. A luncheon will be held at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Cremation will follow and his ashes will be interred at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 5, 2020