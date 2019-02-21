Shattuck, Edith “Joyce”; age 84, of Shepherd passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Services for Joyce will be Saturday, February 23 at 11am at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd. There will be Visitation on Friday, February 22 from 2-8pm. Joyce was born December 11, 1934 the daughter of Clarence and Phena (Sweet) Rausch. She married Melvin Shattuck on February 25, 1952. She drove school bus for Shepherd for 28 years. Joyce loved to sew, making quilts for her family, and baking them cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and getting together with her family to play games. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, and was always sad to see them go. Her door was always open to anyone in need. She came from a family of 9; 5 boys and 4 girls. Joyce is survived by 8 children, Susan McQuaid of Barryton, Barbara (Kim) Bigelow of Breckenridge, Jean (Eugene) Lowery of Walkerville, LeVern (Laura) Shattuck of Arlington Texas, Janice Russell of Coleman, Daniel (Rebekah) Shattuck of Traverse City, Lance Shattuck of Shepherd and Bradley (Tina) Shattuck of Fennville; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren (90+). Joyce is preceded by her husband Melvin, grandson William Russell, 2 sons-in-law, William Russell and Robert McQuaid, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary