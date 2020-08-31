Edith Milagros (Lopez) Otto, age 76, of Vestaburg, passed away at Covenant Health Care in Saginaw on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Adjuentas, Puerto Rico on July 26, 1944 to Benito and Elonia (Velez) Lopez. She was raised in the Riverdale area in Michigan, and graduated from Alma High School. Edith married Keith Otto in Riverdale on April 24, 1961 and they spent nearly 50 years together raising their family before his passing in 2010. She was employed by Hitachi Magnetics in quality control for 25 years, and also spent time as a truck driver with her husband. Edith was a faithful member of the M-46 Tabernacle Family Ministries for many years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, church board member, and by working at the food pantry. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved being with her family, and enjoyed sewing and traveling. Edith is survived by her 6 children, Ken (Penny) Otto of Riverdale, Kevin (Joanne) Otto of Chattanooga, TN, Kim (Tonya) Otto of Sears, Kamie (Phil) Centers of Alma, Keith Jr. (Theresa) Otto of Vestaburg and Karry (Mandi) Otto of Vestaburg; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Nereida Harrington; brother, Tony Lopez of Florida; sister-in-law, Nancy Lopez of Mt. Pleasant; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, Benito and Elonia; and her brother, Benny. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at M-46 Tabernacle Family Ministries, with Pastors Bob and Sue Menzel officiating. Condolences to the family made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com