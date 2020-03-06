|
Edward B. “Ed” LeFevre, age 95, of Alma, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. He was born July 19, 1924 in Detroit, the son of Edward and Kathleen (Morrissey) LeFevre, Sr. Ed proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in December 1945. He attended University of Detroit and graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Banking. Ed married his beloved wife June C. Thompson on June 14, 1947, and at the time of her death they had been married almost 57 years. Ed and June were devoted to their family and enjoyed many wonderful trips with children and grandchildren. Ed was the President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the former National Bank of Royal Oak for 20 years, retiring on his 70th birthday after 52 years in banking. He served on a number of committees for the Michigan Bankers Association and was Chairman of the organization’s Group X overseeing Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. Ed was a true community banker, playing a key role in the rebirth of the city of Royal Oak. He strongly believed in the importance of helping others and served on many community-based Boards of Directors in both Royal Oak and Alma, including the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and Salvation Army. In 1987, he was honored with the Citizen of the Year award from the Greater Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, with highest praise from the Royal Oak Mayor, House and Senate of the State of Michigan and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. Earlier that same year he was awarded the Mildred Stockley Award from the Salvation Army in Royal Oak and was presented with the Invest in Youth commendation from the South Oakland YMCA in Royal Oak. Ed was a faithful member of Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. He was a retired member of the Royal Oak and Alma Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the American Legion in Royal Oak and St. Louis. Ed is survived by his two daughters, Anne (Bill Hendey) LeFevre and Jeanne (Erick) Wiser; three grandchildren, Matthew (Gabrielle) Wiser, Megan (Calob Giles) Wiser, and Luke Hendey; three great-grandchildren, John and Eli Wiser, and Vivian Giles; and several nieces and nephews; all of whom were very dear to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; two sisters, Maureen Sudekum and Patricia Matkowski; and nephew, Michael Sudekum. Ed’s best friend since kindergarten, Mike Lareau, preceded him in death in 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9 am until 10:30 am at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 605 S. Franklin Street, St. Louis, MI. A Rosary led by the Knight of Columbus will begin at 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Fr. Nate Harburg officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Those desiring to do so may make a memorial contribution in Ed’s memory to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, St. Mary’s School in Alma, or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Ed’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 15, 2020