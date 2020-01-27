|
Edward John Diehl, age 85, entered into Heaven Friday, January 24th, 2020. Son of George Henry Diehl, SR and Bernice Lucille (Morris) Diehl, he was born October 7th, 1934 in Clare, Michigan. He married in 1953 and raised a large family. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and one grandchild. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 66 years Olga Jane Diehl, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, 7 children, many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Following Ed's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral service. A graveside memorial at Vernon cemetery will take place in late spring and a private celebration of life will be held in the late spring/summer. Condolences may be sent to Olga ICMCF 1222 North Dr., Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020