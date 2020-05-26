Edward McQuaid, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born April 28, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Thurman F. and Edwardine K. (Murphy) McQuaid. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1967 and was a member of the 1967 Class C State Champions in basketball. After attending Northwood College for two years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21, serving from 1969-1971 during Vietnam. He was a member of the 2nd Battalion 25th Infantry Division ‘Wolfhounds’, the 1st Aviation Brigade ‘Goldenhawks’ and the 282nd Assault Helicopter Company ‘Blackcats’. In I Corp, Ed flew in the largest assault in the Vietnam War (Lamsam 719) into Laos from Kasha Base Corp I. 30 days before leaving Vietnam, Ed and his crew were force-landed and safely retrieved 30 minutes later, Amen! Upon his return to Mt. Pleasant he attended Central Michigan University before being hired by General Telephone as a technician. On December 12, 1980, Ed married Robin A. Owen in Mt. Pleasant. He retired in 2009 (after 38 years) to spend more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ed’s exposure to agent orange in Vietnam had long-term effects leading to three open-heart surgeries and a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Robin McQuaid; four children, Eddie (Cesre) McQuaid of Haines, AK, Eric (Melissa) McQuaid of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle McQuaid (Algernon Bonner) and Stephanie McQuaid, both of Kennesaw, GA; six grandchildren, Paigelynn and Addison, Miles, Finnegan, and Madelyn, and Cooper; sister, Susan (Jim) Graham of Battle Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Edwardine McQuaid; and siblings, Cecelia McQuaid, Alice ‘Annie’ McQuaid, and Thurman ‘Fred’ McQuaid Jr. At Ed’s request, he has been cremated. Those that are able may attend his service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Covid-19 restrictions require that each individual wear a facemask during the service and adhere to social distancing. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. The family plans to contribute to a local veteran service organization in memory of Ed. Those planning an expression of sympathy may make donations to the family (payable to Robin McQuaid). Envelopes will be available at the church on the day of the service or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2020.