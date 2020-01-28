Home

Edward L Morrison age 56 passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Bay City MI. Ed was born on January 21, 1963 to the parents of Donald ”Don” L. Morrison and LaVeren (Raynor) Morrison. In Ed’s free time he enjoyed his fish, his dog Peanut watching TV and pestering those he loved. He is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren, Nieces, Great Nieces and Nephews. Along with many friends, including 2 very close friends, Tom and Sharon. Ed was greeted at the gates of heaven by his mom and dad, maternal and paternal grandparents. During a later date we will be hosting a celebration of life.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
