Edward Coleman, 78, of Farwell, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House. Cremation has taken place. Ed was born January 19, 1942, in Merrill, MI, son of the late Clinton and Anna (Burch) Coleman. He married Sherry Warner on November 25, 1962, in St. Louis, Michigan, and enjoyed 57 years together. Ed was a member of Carpenters Union Local 334 for 50 years working as a carpenter and job superintendent for Pumford & Sons Construction in Saginaw. Ed was also a fourth-generation farmer and avid motorcyclist. Ed is survived by his wife, Sherry; two children, Jimmy (Rita) Coleman of Flushing and Durinda Rowe of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Doug Coleman, Justin Myshock, Elizabeth Rowe, and Yulia Ward; and three siblings, Dorothy Stadler, Evelyn Tilot, and Phyllis Crocker. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Burdette Miller, Ralsey Coleman, and sisters, Rhea Coleman, Merilee Acosta. The family thanks all the close friends and neighbors who have so graciously assisted. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020