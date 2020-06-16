Edward Milton LaBounty Jr.
Edward Milton LaBounty Jr., age 78, of Weidman passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Ed was born on December 1, 1941 to Edward M. and Delores (Button) LaBounty Sr. He was raised in the Benton Harbor and St Joseph MI areas and attended the local schools. Ed married the love of his life Beverly C Green in Benton Harbor and they were married 60 wonderful years. He was employed by Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven MI as a plant engineer manager, retiring after 30 years. Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Freemasons. Ed is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Tamara Floyd and Jacqueline Guerin; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene and numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. The family will meet with friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Maier Family Funeral Home. We ask that due to the current Coronavirus restrictions groups of 10 enter the funeral home at a time and keep social distancing in mind. Memorial donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Nottawa & Sherman Township Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Care and arrangements entrusted to the Maier Family Funeral Home. www.maierfuneralhome.com 989-644-5000.

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

