COURSER, ELAINE “CONNIE” CORALEEN, age 97, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services for Connie will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Richardson of the Chippewa Hills Baptist Church officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Pine River Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Sunday, December 29, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Connie was born on March 27, 1922, in Jackson, MS, the daughter of Carl and Nettie (Beacham) Smith She married Stanley Courser on July 2, 1945. Stanley preceded her in death on February 17, 1991. Connie worked as an attendant nurse at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for almost 17 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Chippewa Hills Baptist Church. Connie enjoyed crocheting, knitting, genealogy, oil painting, making quilts, and writing books on her families’ genealogy. Connie is survived by her children, Sandra (Terry) Gimmey of St. Johns, Kathie Boyer of Blanchard, Stanley Carl Courser of Marquette, and Candice (Jim) Newman of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; a great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Courser; parents; 3 brothers Dean, Denon, and Marvin Smith; and sister, Betty Terwilliger. You may view Connie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at:
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019