|
|
Age 73, of Middleton, MI passed away peacefully after battling cancer on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids surrounded by his loved ones. Eldon was born on March 15, 1946 in Clinton County, the son of Edward and Ethel (Yutzey) Helman. He graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1964. On August 20, 1966, he married Janice Kay Bellinger at Perrinton United Methodist Church. They celebrated 53 years of marriage and were blessed with three daughters. Eldon was a lifelong farmer raising hogs and crops with his wife Janice as his only “hired hand.” In 2011, they were honored as the Gratiot Farm Family of the Year. Over the years, Eldon served on the board of education for Fulton Schools and the New Haven Township board in different roles. As a member of New Haven Church of the Brethren, he unselfishly served in many ways, most recently as the chairman of the current building project until his cancer returned this spring. In raising his three daughters, he taught them the value of hard work and the importance of family and happily welcomed three son-in-laws to the family who he knew shared in those values. He was proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. He made time to attend sporting events, school programs, 4-H shows, and would even stop field work to have a birthday dinner in the back of the pick-up. The grandkids could always count on trips to McDonald’s, combine rides, and a Kubota full of gas that needed to be used up. Eldon is survived by his wife, Janice Helman; his daughters and son-in-laws, Lori & Greg Wolfe of Middleton, MI, Lisa & Cort Collison of Freeport, MI, Krisite & Dan Falor of Alma, MI; 7 grandchildren, Jayvin & Lyndsi Wolfe, McKaylee, Zackary, & Liberty Collison, and Raegan & Ainsley Falor. Also, surviving him are his sister, Evelyn Waldron; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Deanna & Don Leslie and Nancy & Barry Cole; and many nieces and nephews. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, infant siblings, Carolyn & Lee, in-laws, Ronald & Dorothy Bellinger, and brother-in-law, Emery Waldron. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 AM at New Haven Church of the Brethren, on Grant Road, Middleton, MI with Pastor Brian Ruth officiating. Interment will be in New Haven Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22nd from 2 to 8 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to New Haven Church of the Brethren Building Fund or to the Peter M. Wege Guest House, 129 Jefferson SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. To view Eldon’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 22, 2019