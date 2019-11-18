|
Eldon and Donita (Lorenz) Stratton, ages 73 and 72, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 and on Thursday, November 14, 2019 both at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. Eldon was born August 6, 1946 the son of Jolley Dee and Lucile Ruth (Morrow) Stratton. Donita was born June 16, 1947, the daughter of Donald Nicholas and Hilma Maxine (Hiffner) Lorenz and raised in Mt. Pleasant. They shared many hobbies together including hunting, gardening, bird watching and feeding the birds, and fishing. Eldon and Donita will be missed by their children Deanna (Terry) Packer of Escanaba, Rebecca (Robert) Brauher of Vestaburg, Alice (Tony) Naimo of Crystal; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Eldon and Donita were preceded in death by parents Jolley and Lucile Stratton, and Donald Lorenz; and Eldon’s brother David Stratton. A Celebration of their lives will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 with visitation from 9:30am to 11:00am and funeral service commencing at 11:00am at the Vestaburg Church of Christ in Vestaburg, MI with Pastor Harry Goldberg Officiating. A luncheon at the Vestaburg Church of Christ multi purpose building will immediately follow. Those wishing to contribute in their memory are asked to consider donations to Grace Fellowship Baptist Church of Edmore. Condolences and a full obit can be found at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 19, 2019