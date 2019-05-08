|
|
age 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Funeral Services for Eleanor will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Foundation or Mid-Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Eleanor was born on December 21, 1933, in Isabella County, the daughter of Elias and Irene (Rose) Owens. She married Norman Haggart on January 31, 1954. Norman preceded her in death on February 26, 2002. Eleanor had worked as a teacher’s aide at Mission Creek. She enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales, crocheting, and quilting. Eleanor loved spending time with her great grandkids and playing marbles. Eleanor is survived by her children Lynn (Frieda) Haggart of Coleman, Edward Haggart (Debra Wiggins) of Farwell; grandchildren Sabrina (Shane) Sysak, Nicholas (Michelle) Haggart, Jessica Haggart, Zebadiah Haggart, and Allison Wiggins; great-grandchildren Skyler Haggart, Aleah Todd, Raelyn Haggart, Brian Baker, Aaron Sysak, Joshua Sysak, Brayden Haggart, and Kaleb Haggart; former daughter-in-law Becky Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant; and brothers Vernell (Jeanette) Owens and Johnny (Pat) Owens. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman Haggart; son Robert Haggart; daughter Rosemarie Hooper; brother Russell Owens; sister Ruth Ann Morrison; and great-grandson Benjamin Haggart. You may view Eleanor’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 9, 2019