Elizabeth Ann Goffnett; age 66 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Elizabeth was born February 19, 1954 the daughter of Richard and Kathleen (Mathews) Sherry Sr. She married Robert Goffnett in 1972. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and taking care of her family. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Bob; 3 children Cindie (Brian) Granger of Mt. Pleasant, Mike (Alysa Davalos) Goffnett of Muskegon, and Ricky (Sherry Smith) Goffnett of Traverse City; 8 grandchildren Brandon, Zach, Maverick, Jordan, Ashley, Devin, Anthony, and Justin; 3 great granddaughters; siblings Rick (Vicki) Sherry of Sanford and Cynthia (Craig) Johnson of Vancouver. Elizabeth is preceded by both her parents. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per Elizabeth’s wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



