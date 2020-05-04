Elizabeth Kay “Katie” Denslow, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan died on April 26, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1947 in Standish, Michigan to Ernest and Irene (Belknap) Nelson. Katie was a devoted wife and loving mother. She is survived by her loving husband, Dean Denslow; three children Stephanie McNeal, Scott Johnston and Sara Shebester; four children through marriage, Jamie Peay, Cynthia Flaugher, Ginger (Patrick) Oakes and Holly (Christopher) Kessinger; grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Katherine, Emily and Gina; great-grandchildren, Henry and Skylar; several grandchildren by marriage; sister, Patricia (James) Vanauker; several nieces and nephews and her cherished dogs, Molly and Katie. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harry Nelson and Richard Nelson; sister, Janice Coffman; sister-in-law, Jackie Nelson; nephews Terry Nelson and Jeff Grace, and a son by marriage, Brian Denslow. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Those desiring may share a memory online at:



