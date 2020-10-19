Elizabeth “Betty” Richmond, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born September 7, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Flannery) Moore and was welcomed into a faith-filled family by her elder siblings, John, Marie, and Charlotte. As lifelong members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Betty and Donald Richmond started their family by marrying in the original church in Mt. Pleasant on June 29, 1957. They were blessed with three children, Daniel, Cynthia, and Patrick. Betty was a bright, resolute, humble, gracious servant of the Lord, who was a great example to us all by allowing her actions to demonstrate her devout faith. Without the need or want of notoriety, Betty was always the first to aid to those in need and continued to minister to them until the need was fulfilled. Her family, friends and especially her grandchildren loved, respected and appreciated Betty and know how blessed they were to have her in their life. She is survived by her three children, Daniel Richmond of Mojave, CA, Cynthia (Mark) Raymond of Grosse Pointe Woods, and Patrick Richmond of Petoskey; two grandchildren, Anthony Raymond and Kate (Adam) Gaglio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Moore; husband, Don Richmond (1997); and siblings, John Moore, Marie Kinney, and Charlotte Lauer. A private funeral will be held in honor of Betty at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Don, in Calvary Cemetery. The family appreciates your kind thoughts, words and actions as we celebrate Betty’s passing to eternal grace. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider donating flowers (in Betty’s name) to either the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant Extended Care Facility or to your favorite charity
