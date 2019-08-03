|
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Weaver, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 92. Betty was born on March 30, 1927 in Eaton Rapids, MI to John and Gertrude (Renner) Fuller. On October 27, 1956, she married Elbert Eugene “Tiny” Weaver. She resided in Alma MI for 55 years, before moving to Traverse City, MI then to Kingsley. Betty was an active member of The Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Alma. Visitation will be held at Covell Funeral Home in Kingsley Michigan on Thursday, August 8th beginning at 4 and funeral at 6, with graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Alma on August 9th at 12. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Betty be made to Munson Home Health Hospice, Traverse City.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2019