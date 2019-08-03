Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covell Funeral Home
200 N Brownson
Kingsley, MI 49649
(231) 263-5522
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Covell Funeral Home
200 N Brownson
Kingsley, MI 49649
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Covell Funeral Home
200 N Brownson
Kingsley, MI 49649
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Alma, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Weaver


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Weaver Obituary
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Weaver, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 92. Betty was born on March 30, 1927 in Eaton Rapids, MI to John and Gertrude (Renner) Fuller. On October 27, 1956, she married Elbert Eugene “Tiny” Weaver. She resided in Alma MI for 55 years, before moving to Traverse City, MI then to Kingsley. Betty was an active member of The Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Alma. Visitation will be held at Covell Funeral Home in Kingsley Michigan on Thursday, August 8th beginning at 4 and funeral at 6, with graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Alma on August 9th at 12. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Betty be made to Munson Home Health Hospice, Traverse City.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now