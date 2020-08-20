1/1
Elizabeth Sue "Betty" Shankel
Age 71, of Wheeler, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. Betty was born November 25, 1948 in Alma, the daughter of Vincent and Patricia (McLaughlin) Mako. She graduated from Shepherd High School with the class of 1966. Betty married Greg Shankel on November 28, 1970. She was a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church, the Breckenridge O.E.S. and volunteered and enjoyed spending time with the ladies at the Breckenridge/Wheeler Food Pantry. Betty worked for many years as a Parapro at Breckenridge Schools. She enjoyed gardening, wintering in Florida, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Greg, sons Marc (Katie) Shankel, Scott (Chris) Shankel, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, siblings Connie Allen, Sally (Larry) Hooks, Vincent (Deb) Mako and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cynthia “Cindy” Ketz. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 am at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. Interment will follow at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 pm at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breckenridge United Methodist Church or the Breckenridge/Wheeler Food Pantry. To view Betty’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel
156 W Saginaw
Breckenridge, MI 48615
