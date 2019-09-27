|
ElJay Everts, our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville with family by his side. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 1, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, at 11 a.m., with Patti Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Pine River Cemetery – Blanchard. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-8 p.m., and again on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. ElJay was born July 19, 1930, the son of John and Mable (Rood) Everts. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Merrill on November 14, 1950, and the two grew their family to include three children. For 24 years, ElJay and Dorothy lived in places all over the world, including Japan, Texas, Virginia, and the Philippines, while ElJay proudly served his country in the United States Army. A Sergeant 1st Class, ElJay retired from the Army after 24 years of service, which included the Vietnam War. Once retired, he and Dort settled and raised their family in Blanchard. The two enjoyed their winters in Florida for many years, with season tickets to watch the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland. ElJay loved traveling, playing cards (which he did everyday), and mowing his lawn. A member of the Blanchard American Legion, ElJay helped build the Legion, and was in charge of the canon being displayed there. He was a volunteer firefighter for Millbrook and Rolland Twp., and enjoyed his time serving his community. He drove school bus for Montabella Schools and was also a custodian there for over ten years. An avid card player, ElJay enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, as well as playing solitaire daily at the kitchen table. He was a quiet, yet stubborn, man, but would talk your ear off if you brought up the military or fire department. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Gloria) Everts, David (Joy) Everts, and Cyndi Thielen; grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, Anita, Nick, Sara, Abby, and Cole; sister, Mary Beebe; sister-in-law, Lois Merrill; 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. ElJay was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Melvin Beebe, Andrew Merrill, Richard Merrill Sr., and Bruce Merrill, and son-in-law, John Thielen. Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the s Project. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Friends may share a memory with the family at:
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 28, 2019