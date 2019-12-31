|
Ella Clare, 102, of Beal City, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born April 14, 1917, in Nottawa Township, Isabella County, Michigan, daughter of the late Mathias and Mary (Bauer) Fox. She married Cecil J. Clare on April 19, 1947, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. Ella was employed as a housekeeper at Provincial House for 11 years and at Ferro Manufacturing for five years making ammunition boxes during World War II. She enjoyed gardening and baking. More than anything, she loved her family. Ella is survived by three children, Mary Anne (Lou) Sesti of Williamston, Bruce (Marlene) Clare of Mt. Pleasant, and Mark (Christa) Clare of Mt. Pleasant; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Edna Rau of Beal City; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Clare; five brothers, Sylvester Fox, Edwin Fox, Herman Fox, Fred Fox, and infant brother, Tony Fox; four sisters, Alma Gross, Anna Gross, Irene Tilmann, and Rosa Hauck. A Funeral Mass for Ella will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Beal City with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. She will be laid to rest in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Friday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church or School. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family is grateful to the staff at the Laurels for its care of Ella during her nine-year residency. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 1, 2020