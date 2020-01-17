|
Ellen H. (Carrick) Markham, age 87, of Winn passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Michigan on January 28, 1932, the daughter of Bert Sr. and Vera (Jenkins) Carrick. Ellen was raised in Marion, Vestaburg, Riverdale, Lansing and Winn where she attended various country schools. She married Murtyn Waldo Markham on April 11, 1949 in Vestaburg. She was employed by Oldsmobile in Lansing, Wendy Corners in Winn and as a postal clerk and post master for the US Post Office in Winn for 30 years before retiring in 1994. Ellen enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing euchre, quilting, horses and traveling by train or car. She did not like to fly. She was an active member of the NRA, the Eastern Stars, the Pine River Ladies Bowling League, and the Fremont and Deerfield Township Fire Departments as a first responder, making her the first female member. Ellen was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. Ellen is survived by her children, Paul (Carol) Markham of Grand Rapids, Kay (Arthur “Art”) Sellers of Remus; 5 grandchildren, Holly Forbes, Danielle (Devin) Revard, Joshua Markham, Jereme Davis, Derrick (Sam) Davis; 3 great-grandchildren, Chloe Davis, Dakota Davis, Chelsea Forbes; brothers and sisters, Dale (Pat) Carrick of Missouri, Nina (Wayne) Woodrow of Vestaburg, Nancy (Phil) Fox of Montana, Ron (Louise) Carrick of Florida; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Murtyn Markham on August 31, 1997; a daughter, Debra (Markham) Rhoads; grandson in law, Adam Forbes; and her parents, Bert and Vera Carrick; sister, Ida Sandusky; and brother, Bert Carrick II. Funeral services for Ellen will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore, with Pastor Richard Taylor officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral chapel from 6:00–9:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 and at 10:00 AM until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Fremont Township Fire Department or to the family. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 18, 2020