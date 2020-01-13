|
|
Ellen Pauline Smith, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. She was born February 1, 1939, in Midland County, daughter of the late Earl D. and Maude May (Anthony) Seeley. A 1958 graduate of Shepherd High School, Pauline married Larry E. Smith on January 16, 1960 in Mt. Pleasant. She was a teacher’s aide at Mission Creek Schools and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and traveling to Florida with her sisters. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. Pauline is survived by four children, Paula (Steve) Brown of Shepherd, Larry Ray Smith, Pamela (Dale) Harnish, and Jerry (Liz) Smith, all of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Joe (Tonya) Brown, Jennifer (Jerell) Clark, Josh (Hannah) Brown, Ashley (Bobby) Walton, Alissa Smith (Luke Bellamy), Megan (Hunter) Throop, Dylan Zygmunt, Matthew Harnish, Morgan Harnish, and special grandson, Jacob Harnish; great grandchildren, Conner, Jayden, Cole, Jayla, Easton, Jaxson, and Aydin; siblings, Thelma Opdyke, Doris Lytle, Willard (Joyce) Seeley, Barb (Hurshel) Wilder, David (Lori) Seeley, and Earlene Artecki; brother in-law Jerry (Sharon) McCaul; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Maude Seeley; step mother, Margaret Seeley; husband, Larry E. Smith; brother, Clifford Seeley; and sisters, Helen Kindig and Wyllowdean ‘Fay’ McCaul. Pauline’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Lincoln Reception Center. Burial will be in Chippewa Township Cemetery following the luncheon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 14, 2020